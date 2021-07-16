Walmart Real Estate Business Trust, 4201 N. Belt Highway, replace refrigeration cases, Marick Inc., $90,000.
Heartland Regional Medical Center, 5325 Faraon St., Mosaic Life Care boardroom renovation, Lawhon Construction Co., $250,000.
Clipper Distributing Co. LLC, 1302 S. 59th St., generator relocation, Pinnacle Electric Inc., $700,000.
KCP&L Greater Missouri Operations Co. Property Tax Department, 2910 S. 11th St., new Evergy substation, J.A. Lillig Excavating Inc., $8,000,000.
St. Joseph Business Park Corp., 5607 Providence Hill Drive, Eastowne lot 8 grading plan, Scott Gann Construction, $128,000.
Gary and Kim Burgess, 3401 Easy St., inground pool, no contractor listed, $62,000.
Charles and Kari Millard, 4007 Bennington Drive, inground pool, no contractor listed, $70,000.
Eric Siemens and Alexandra Lehman, 1411 N. 25th St., new garage, no contractor listed, $25,000.
Greens of Ashland Development, 3102 Carlisle Court, new home construction, $210,000.
Greens of Ashland Development, 3104 Carlisle Court, new home construction, $210,000.
Alanna Malual, 6201 Sherman St., new roof mount solar, Sunpro Solar, $31,659.
Walter Peggy Jo Patrylak, 2403 Lakeview Ave., new shed, no contractor listed, $5,490.
Michael and Donna Jo Lederman, 6201 Mason Road, new home construction, no contractor listed, $150,000.
Ralph Stout, 7023 Ollmeda St., new modular home, Lovejoy Mobile Homes Inc., $136,965.
Catherine Fanning, 833 S. 18th St., modular home, Lovejoy Mobile Homes Inc., $150,000.
Kathy Lynn Contreras, 6322 Pamela Drive, tearoff and reroof, Erie Construction, $18,948.
Robert Redfern and Nicole Bonham, 1922 Lovers Lane, tearoff and reroof, Peak 2 Peak Roofing & Construction, $13,800.
Curtis and Elizabeth Zahnd, 4501 Kensington Drive, tearoff and reroof, Peak 2 Peak Roofing & Construction, $16,999.
Chateau Camelot Homes Association c/o Lynette Barr, 310 Ryans Way, metal roof over shingles, Jamesport Builders, $4,163.
Chateau Camelot Homes Association c/o Lynette Barr, 312 Ryans Way, metal roof over shingles, Jamesport Builders, $4,163.
Chateau Camelot Homes Association c/o Lynette Barr, 314 Ryans Way, metal roof over shingles, Jamesport Builders, $4,164.
Clyde and Linda Pritchett, 410 Michigan Ave., tearoff and reroof, Superior Exteriors, $9,103.
Scott Herring, 1615 Pat Drive, reroof house, Babcocks General Contracting, $5,000.
Pavis Properties LLC, 2425 N. Woodbine Road, new signage, Yellow Frog Graphics, $5,200.
