Speedy Convenience Inc., 4001 Frederick Blvd., donut and coffee shop tenant finish, no contractor listed, $15,000.
Keith Gerling and Leticia Allsbury, 815 S. 38th St., solar panels, Solar Energy LLC, $43,800.
Terry McKee, 5315 Halsey St., build a storage shed, no contractor listed, $8,300.
Ramseier Properties LLC, 3425 Auburn Drive, remove and replace asphalt shingles, Triad Inc., $3,330.
Christopher Cole, 2402 Felix St., tear off and reroof detached garage, SunPro Solar, $7,500.
James and Barbara Harris, 4206 Bennington Drive, remove the roof and install new, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $8,857.
