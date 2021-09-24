Belt Entertainment LLC, 210 N. Belt Highway, interior remodel of restaurant, Van Cleave Construction, $502,447.
Cottonwood HC3 LLC, 3601 Gene Field Road, repair window and frame building B unit 5, Build Wiser Construction, $8,688.
N&E Holdings LLC, 501 Francis St., restaurant renovation/tenant finish, Diversified Construction Management, $20,000.
JRH Investments LLC, 5102 S. 169 Highway, new building, Scott Gann Construction, $750,000.
Madget Demolition Inc., 2300 S. Sixth St., new building, Madget Demolition Inc., $400,000.
Douglas and Jeanne Stringfield, 605 Leonard Road, basement remodel/bedroom to have an emergency egress window, no contractor listed, $6,000.
Philip Jackson, 2816 S. 17th St., roof solar panels, Smart Home Innovations, $25,000.
Jack and Cheryl Allen, 1816 N. 20th St., foundation repair, Groundworks FRS, $15,811.
Carlos Aranda and Lyndsey Jordan, 3012 Burnside Ave., solar panels, That Solar Company, $13,000.
Kerrie Harper, 1202 Moss St., replace roof, Jason Brown Roofing, $6,782.
Heather Shalz, 530 N. 24th St., reroof house, Peak 2 Peak Roofing & Construction, $9,900.
Guardian Tax MO LLC, 3014 Locust St., replace roof, no contractor listed, $8,000.
BMA North Village LLC & Cole PC St. Joseph LLC, 5201 N. Belt Highway, new sign for Buckle, no contractor listed, $6,000.
Wiedmaier Inc., 4215 S. 169 Highway, new sign package for Casey’s, no contractor listed, $60,000.
UMB of St. Joseph c/o Corporate Tax Department, 3601 Mitchell Ave., updated signage, Roderick Advertising Co., $17,160.
