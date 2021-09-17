City of St. Joseph c/o Nestle Purina Petcare Co., 3916 Pettis Road, interior renovations for lab, Lehr Construction, $100,000.
BMA North Village and Cole PC St. Joseph LLC, 5107 N. Belt Highway, interior finish for a new store, Hardesty & Associates, $145,000.
Heartland Regional Medical Center, 5325 Faraon St., tenant finish with second-floor renovation, Lawhon Construction, $2,600,000.
Greystone Partners Land Development, 4408 Valley Ridge Drive, new home construction, Clark & Thomas Construction, $300,000.
Fuemmeler Holdings LLC, 2603 Clover Drive, room addition, ACC, $12,000.
Jeremy Evans, 4401 Windsor Court, tear off and reroof, Holmes Roofing, $5,000.
4013 HKB LLC, 4013 Hawksbury Court, tear off and reroof duplex, Get Contracting LLC, $7,000.
4009 HKB LLC, 4009 Hawksbury Court, tear off and reroof duplex, Get Contracting LLC, $7,000.
4017 HKB LLC, 4017 Hawksbury Court, tear off and reroof duplex, Get Contracting LLC, $7,000.
Patricia Carter, 1510 Fifth Ave., tear off and reroof, A1 Roofing, $13,500.
Bridget Wells, 12 Antelope Circle, tear off and reroof, Ward Roofing LLC, $8,500.
Christopher and Melanie Barnes, 9 Eastwood Drive, tear off and reroof, Downunder Roofing, $21,900.
