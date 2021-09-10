Ventura Foods LLC, 6000 Industrial Road, boiler replacement/improvement, Lehr Construction, $1,000,000.
The Restoration Project, 117 Francis St., stair addition, no contractor listed, $3,000.
Maureen Smith, 323 Hamburg Ave., in-ground pool, no contractor listed, $34,000.
Cort and Tracee Hegarty, 1222 N. 25th St., outdoor spa, Jim Ingle Construction, $15,000.
Drew and Marnie Huff, 6010 Savannah Road, build a barn, no contractor listed, $72,095.
Kristi Green, 3021 Mitchell Ave., foundation repair, C.L. Sutton Construction, $6,800.
April Bruder, 4201 Greystone Drive, build garage, Clark & Thomas Construction, $40,000.
Cash for Houses Inc., 2619 Folsom St., convert duplex into a single-family home, Cash for Houses, $5,000.
Greens of Ashland, 3103 Carlisle Court, new home construction, Gaab Properties, $140,000.
Greens of Ashland, 3105 Carlisle Court, new home construction, Gaab Properties, $140,000.
Richard and Lujane Swails, 3401 Auburn Drive, remove and replace asphalt/shingles, Triad Inc., $4,810.
Amy and Michael Voltz, 3710 W. Colony Square, reroof house, Holmes Roofing, $5,000.
Marilyn Norton, 6006 Jimtown Road, reroof house, Barmann Construction & Roofing, $4,280.
