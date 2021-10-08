Schutz Container Systems Inc., 5410 Providence Hill Drive, pavement expansion, E.L. Crawford Construction, $500,000.
Jimmy Lee Lawson, 3514 S. 29th St., new garage, Built Rite Buildings, $39,700.
James Hower Jr., 2101 N. 35th Terrace, roof solar panels, Browning Electric LLC, $12,000.
KCP Enterprises, 1801 Mitchell Ave., replace duplex, no contractor listed, $250,000.
Scott McDowell, 1601 S. 33rd St., interior remodel, no contractor listed, $80,000.
Darrell and Lynn Jochum, 101 S. Noyes Blvd., reroofing, A1 Roofing, $8,500.
St. Joseph Area Chamber of Commerce, 3003 Frederick Ave., reroof, Roberts Roofing, $112,500.
John and Imogene Richey, 2217 Jones St., reroof duplex, Jason Brown Roofing, $15,991.
Teresa Moore, 515 N. Fifth St., replace roof/close sidewalk in front of the house, Mike Rose Construction, $39,990.
Angela Horn, 2225 Angelique St., reroof house, Peak 2 Peak Roofing & Construction, $7,900.
Charlene Doles, 2729 Oakland Ave., reroof house, Peak 2 Peak Roofing & Construction, $14,250.
Michael and Annette Benner, 2902 S. 40th Terrace, reroof house, A1 Roofing, $10,000.
Arlette Duty, 2706 Maurice Drive, reroof house, Babcock’s General Contracting, $4,200.
Robert Wayne Everett, 6413 S. 59 Highway, reroof house, Babcock’s General Contracting, $4,200.
Phillip Rodriguez, Jessica Chetto and Socorro Garcia, 2006 S. Ninth St., remove the roof and install a new one, Barnes Roofing & Gutter, $3,975.
Teresa Sherman, 2807 Doniphan Ave., remove the roof and install a new one, Barnes Roofing & Gutter, $7,942.
John and Terri Clemmons, 118 S. 19th St., remove the roof and install a new one, Barnes Roofing & Gutter, $11,433.
Steven and Beatrice Stuck, 5525 Pershing Road, remove the roof and install a new one, Barnes Roofing & Gutter, $6,724.
Ron and Judy Roderick, 610 N. Noyes Blvd., remove the roof and install a new one, Barnes Roofing & Gutter, $9,717.
CSL Vintage LLC, 3914 Vintage Lane, remove the roof and install a new one, Barnes Roofing & Gutter, $11,170.
Hy-Vee Inc., 205 N. Belt Highway, replacement/refacing Laserwash signs, Nesper Sign Inc., $4,000.
Hy-Vee Inc., 205 N. Belt Highway, new signs for Hy-Vee gas, Roderick Advertising Co., $4,000.
