Roberts Dairy Co., 302 S. Fifth St., proposed pavement, E.L. Crawford Construction Inc., $150,000.
Roger and Peggy Martin, 2212 Lovers Lane, addition to a garage, King City Lumber Co., $20,000.
Jeremy Ivey, 2607 Hillside Lane, roof solar panel, Sunpro Solar, $18,625.
Thousand Oaks Development, 5315 Crystal Drive, new home construction, Standard Contractors LLC, $200,000.
Thousand Oaks Development, 2206 Pike St., new home construction, Standard Contractors LLC, $200,000.
Thousand Oaks Development, 2208 Pike St., new home construction, Standard Contractors LLC, $200,000.
Jeremy McClure, 3516 Penn St., tear off and reroof, Arrowhead Construction Services, $8,000.
Alison Creal, 2615 Commercial St., tear off and reroof, Weatherguard Construction Services, $8,300.
Raul Banez and Maria Malcampo, 509 Tanglewood Drive, reroof house, Apple Roofing LLC, $7,350.
Richard and Elisa Reital, 3306 Lafayette St., tear off and reroof, no contractor listed, $8,000.
Jason and Marly McCraken, 2712 Duncan St., tear off and reroof, Steve Orozco, $7,500.
Jeffery Beemer, 4305 Maxwell Road, reroof, Emerson Enterprises Unlimited LLC, $5,000.
U.S. Bank c/o Corporate Real Estate: Tax Department, 2701 S. Belt Highway, roof replacement, Quality Roofing Company, $72,000.
Scott and Gita Sprague, 4709 Woodfield Drive, reroof, Barnes Roofing & Gutter, $16,950.
Douglas Hemke and Mignon Makos-Hemke, 2530 N. 26th St., reroof house, B&K Roofing, $24,600.
Reed Family Properties, 4530 Commonwealth Drive, two new signs at 3100 S. Belt Highway, Roderick Advertising Co., $12,000.
Midwest Athletic LLC, 6911 Memorial Highway, new signs, Yellow Frog Graphics, $3,362.
