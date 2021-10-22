Terry and Tammy McClatchey Trust, 4701 Huntsboro Court, roof solar panels/labels and plaques, Power Home Solar, $65,992.
Richard and Karin Mauzey, 2705 Meadow Ridge Drive, roof mount solar, Power Home Solar, $64,937.
SDG Developments, 2100 Fountain Creek Drive Unit A, new home construction, Scott Gann Construction, $240,000.
SDG Developments, 2100 Fountain Creek Drive Unit B, new home construction, Scott Gann Construction, $240,000.
Greystone Partners Land
Development, 4410 Valley Ridge Drive, new home construction, ESV Homes, $369,900.
Greystone Partners Land
Development, 4114 Autumn Ridge Court, new home construction, Tim Knapp Construction, $250,000.
Christopher and Glynda King, 2806 Commercial St., reroof house, Peak 2 Peak Roofing & Construction, $12,400.
Charlene Doles, 2729 Oakland Ave., reroof house, Peak 2 Peak Roofing & Construction, $14,250.
Diana Lopez, 521 E. Colorado Ave., reroof house, Peak 2 Peak Roofing & Construction, $10,500.
Travis and Liza Merritt, 3915 King Hill Ave., reroof house, no contractor listed, $8,500.
Donald and Billie Herring, 3501 Jackson St., tear off and reroof, Babcock’s General Contracting, $3,200.
Amber Perez, 2535 S. 13th St., tear off and reroof, no contractor listed, $3,000.
Rick and Deborah Messa, 3525 Penn St., reroof house, Jason Brown Roofing, $6,890.
Janet and Jack Heller
Community Property Trust, 2504 Ashland Ave., reroof house, Mike Rose Construction, $8,500.
Citizens Bank & Trust Co., 3727 Frederick Blvd., signage, no contractor listed, $3,000.
Missouri Real Estate
Investments, 2700 N. Belt Highway, new signage, Signway LLC, $7,200.
