Ontolic LP & Cash Flow Rentals LLC, 516 N. 10th St., repair from storm damage, Blusky Restoration Contractors Inc., $20,000.
Pepsi Cola c/o Bottling Group LLC, 227 Cherokee St., parking lot repaving, CHA Tech Services, $368,891.
Derek and Lalayla Conz, 5204 S. 14th St., in-ground pool, JD Harris Construction, $40,000.
Thomas and Paulette Million, 2222 S. 28th St., construct a new garage, no contractor listed, $20,000.
Greystone Partners Land Development, 4116 Willow Way Court, new home construction, Tim Knap Construction, $300,000.
Greystone Partners Land Development, 4804 W. Stonebridge Drive, new home construction, Tim Knapp Construction, $200,000.
Greystone Partners Land Development, 4806 W. Stonebridge Drive, new home construction, Tim Knapp Construction, $200,000.
Sam’s Real Estate
Business Trust, 5201 N. Belt Highway, reroof commercial building, Platinum Roofing LLC, $407,000.
St. Joseph Masonic Temple Association, 605 Robidoux St., roof replacement, Roberts Roofing, $54,000.
Michael and Andrea Ash, 3214 N. 35th St., remove and replace asphalt shingles, Triad Inc., $4,810.
Harry and Christina Cameron, 4918 Briarwood Lane, remove and replace roof, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $12,047.
Joseph Mistek, 2909 N. 32nd St., remove and replace roof, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $8,535.
Steve Roberts, 2606 Jackson St., remove and replace roof, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $11,500.
Teresa Sherman, 2807 Doniphan Ave., remove and replace roof, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $7,942.
John Bestgen, 2104 Green Meadow Court, remove and replace roof, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $21,268.
Aaron Bracken, 1318 N. 22nd St., remove and replace roof, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $6,880.
Gary and Stephanie Heather, 4504 N. Heatherwood Drive, remove and replace roof, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $11,946.
Community Action Partnership, 817 Monterey St., tear off section of roof and replace, Seaman and Schuske, $10,000.
