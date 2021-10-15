Hy-Vee Inc., 205 N. Belt Highway, remodel convenience store, Guarantee Construction, $160,000.
Swafford Motor Company, 2602 N. Belt Highway, building addition, no contractor listed, $20,000.
Roger and Shirley Golden, 5207 S. 22nd St., above-ground pool, Buck Stove and Spa Inc., $6,700.
Martha Athens, 3021 Pickett Road, bathroom addition, no contractor listed, $3,000.
Gary and Barbara Bernhardt, 3124 Burnside Ave., solar panels, That Solar Company, $13,000.
Heath and Debra Steeby, 3903 Remington Court, new deck, Done Right Decking, $11,966.
Scott and Anna Cheney, 4202 Bennington Drive, new porch, Waggoner Contracting, $5,500.
Steven and Lisa Lammers, 2208 S. 17th St., solar panels, Sunpro Solar, $54,829.
Larry Smith, 1208 Fifth Ave., new shed, no contractor listed, $8,000.
Benjamin, Amy Jo and David Montgomery, 3905 N. 29th St., open load-bearing wall, no contractor listed, $5,000.
Hubert and Angelia Ward, 2903 Edmond St., roof over shingles, Erie Construction, $18,203.
C. Jay Property LLC, 214 W. Indiana Ave., reroof house, H&H Roofing and Restoration, $4,500.
Brent Gasper, 802 N. Sixth St., reroof house, Ward Roofing, $7,700.
