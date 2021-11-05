Gach Family LLC, 4814 S. 169 Highway, new storage building, Action Electric Corporation, $50,000.
Sam’s Real Estate Business State, 5201 N. Belt Highway, new CPU door, Lehr Construction Co., $20,000.
N&E Holdings LLC, 501 Francis St., restaurant renovation, Diversified Construction Management, $20,000.
St. Joseph Business Park Corp., 3001 Eastowne Drive, facility improvements in new building, Dennis Engineering Group LLC, $13,000,000.
Biozyme Enterprises Inc., 6010 Stockyards Expressway, building additions, Brooner Construction, $1,500,000.
U.S. Holdings Group LLC, 1000 Fifth Ave., Lehr Construction Co., tenant finish, $100,000.
Pony Express Community Bank c/o First Option Bank, 3702 Faraon St., tenant remodel, Al Huber Inc., $425,000.
East Ridge Office Complex III, 3705 Frederick Ave., white box renovations, ACC, $53,950.
HPB St. Joe Biodiesel LLC, 5701 Stockyards Expressway, blower/cooler/vessels/pipes wastewater to a boiler, IHP Industrial Inc., $700,000.
Johnson Controls Battery Group Inc. c/o Clarios LLC, 4722 Pear St., new lead addition, Al J. Mueller Construction Co., $286,131.
Live Well 02 Inc., 1803 N. Woodbine Road, two new storage buildings, no contractor listed, $300,000.
St. Joseph Business Park Corp, 5607 Providence Hill Drive, 50,000-square-foot shell building, E.L. Crawford Construction Inc., $1,500,000.
Jeronimo Rojas, 902 Alabama St., garage, All Weather Exterior, $15,000.
Linda Bilby, Richard Bilby and Amber Starke, 1020 Roosevelt Ave., garage, no contractor listed, $5,300.
Linda Gates, 3816 Powers Drive, deck, Graber Outdoors Inc., $23,000.
Richard O’Dell, 2815 Quail Drive, shed, no contractor listed, $7,000.
Janeen Burnham, 1417 N. 25th St., covered porch, Ide Construction & Management, $40,000.
William Deleon, 3217 Locust St., framing house, no contractor listed, $60,000.
Dion Thomas, 54 E. Hyde Park Ave., foundation repair, $7,000.
Bryan and Ellen Beoer, 3019 Edmond St., remove the roof and install new, Barnes Roofing & Gutter, $9,035.
Rudolph and Elaine Siskey, 3409 E. Lantern Lane, reroof house, no contractor listed, $6,650.
