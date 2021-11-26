Doug Rose Properties LLC, 2209 Empire Lane, install antennas and equipment for cell tower, Collins Contracting, $45,000.
806 S. Belt LLC, 805 S. 36th St., install antennas and equipment for cell tower, Lowe North Construction Inc., $45,000.
Brian Hughes trust/trustee, 2401 Cook Road, install antennas and equipment for cell tower, Lowe North Construction Inc., $45,000.
Herman and Elizabeth Rose, 3201 Floral Ave., interior remodel, no contractor listed, $8,000.
Chase and Sophia Irizarry, 2801 Angelique St., build new deck, Exterior Solutions & Renovation, $7,800.
Nhi Phan, 810 S. 36th St., build new deck, no contractor listed, $4,000.
Luz Kauffman, 2608 Andrew Court, tear off roof and install new, Erie Construction, $50,632.
Leonard and Mary Ann Newey, 5527 Claremont St., remove roof and install new, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $10,835.
Werner Blohm, 3013 Floyd Ave., remove roof and install new, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $8,365.
Tommy Duncan, 3107 Renick St., tear off roof and install new, Erie Construction, $47,391.
Velma Pendleton, 329 Ohio St., overlaying roof, Babcock’s General Contracting, $3,200.
RCS Land Company, 3311 St. Joseph Ave., signage for Dollar General, Roderick Advertising Co., $3,300.
Rex and Kristi Rohlfs, 2504 S. Belt Highway, new pole sign, Roderick Advertising Co., $5,000.
