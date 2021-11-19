Alsara Properties Missouri LLC, 1105 S. Belt Highway, tenant finish, REA Contracting Services, $250,000.
Craig and Nicole Dobson, 6808 Washington St., interior remodel, no contractor listed, $10,000.
Steven and Pamela Rudkin, 6820 S.E. 32nd Road, tear off shingles and install new, Erie Construction, $59,997.
Gail Cunningham, 4805 Woodfield Drive, remove the roof and install new, Barnes Roofing & Gutter, $12,780.
WB Investments LLC, 524 S. Fifth St., tear off and reroof, K&R Construction, $16,000.
First Baptist Church, 1225 Francis St., roofing, A1 Roofing, $45,000.
Northwest Missouri Central Labor Council A Corp, 1222 S. Tenth St., roofing, A1 Roofing, $5,600.
Roger and Jaimie Jackman, 3403 E. Colony Square, reroof, Holmes Roofing, $5,000.
Herman and Elizabeth Rose, 3201 Floral Ave., tear off and reroof, no contractor listed, $3,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.