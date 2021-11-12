U.S. Holdings Group LLC, 218 S. Seventh St., add showers to restroom, Lehr Construction Co., $35,000.
Sam’s Real Estate Business Trust, 5201 N. Belt Highway, replace 12 existing refrigerated cases, Climate Pros LLC, $130,000.
East Hills Properties LLC, 3702 Frederick Ave., kids fun area, E.L. Crawford Construction, $15,000.
Midwest Mobile Radio Service Inc., 2720 N. Third St., new cell tower, Lowe North Construction Inc., $50,000.
Carlos Aranda and Lyndsey Jordan, 3012 Burnside Ave., build deck with window and sliding door, no contractor listed, $4,500.
Daniel and Cheryl Barthel, 4504 Hallbrook Drive, build deck, Do Right Remodeling, $7,000.
Shannon and Jennifer Kusilek, 3804 Grain View Terrace, bathroom remodel, Joshua’s Home Building & Repair, $4,000.
Kyle and Whitney Loehring, 6204 Meadow View Drive, new home construction, no contractor listed, $200,000.
Greystone Partners Land Development, 4500 Valley Ridge Drive, new home construction, Vasut Construction, $275,000.
Ricky Johnson, 3037 Cronkite Road, remove and replace asphalt shingles, Triad Inc., $4,500.
City of St. Joseph Missouri Theater & Offices, 713 Edmond St., replace the roof, Roberts Roofing, $10,000.
Eugene and Patsy Hazlett and Linda Sandker, 2812 Commercial St., reroof house, Holmes Roofing, $3,400.
Lee Ann Schoeneck, 2708 N. 39th Terrace, reroof, Holmes Roofing, $3,300.
Drovers & Merchants c/o First Bank of Missouri, 5348 Lake Ave., new signage for Equity Bank, Luminous Neon Inc., $47,765.
First Bank of Missouri, 602 Edmond St., signs for a bank, Luminous Neon Inc., $42,451.38.
First Bank of Missouri, 401 N. Woodbine Road, signs for a bank, Luminous Neon Inc., $14,923.
