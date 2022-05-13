James and Eileen Reynolds, 2302 Buckingham St., sunroom, River Ridge Developments LLC, $67,000.
Nena Slaughter, 1320 S. 17th St., ground-mounted solar panels, That Solar Company LLC, $100,300.
Nova Stockwell, 4235 Douglas St., foundation repair, Groundworks FRS, $21,952.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp, 1621 Savannah Ave., reroof house, Get Contracting LLC, $14,489.
Richard and Shelia McCullough, 631 Alabama St., reroof House, Get Contracting LLC, $6,000.
Lois Popp, 3339 Chatham Ave., tear off and reroof, Styrling Construction, $5,000.
Robert and Michele Beamon, 2701 Galvin Road, tear off and reroof, Styrling Construction, $7,500.
Jesse and Gertrude Lopez, 3145 Charles St., reroof house, A1 Roofing, $6,000.
Leandrae and Kristina Hannon, 4606 Badger Terrace, reroof house, A1 Roofing, $7,800.
Amelia Sauter and Steven Dragoo, 5809 S. 16th St., tear off and reroof, RM Construction LLC, $9,000.
Donna Reynolds, 3026 Miller Ave., reroof, 3026 Miller Ave., A1 Roofing, $9,950.
David and Joella Schultz, 5809 Croydon St., reroofing duplex, A1 Roofing, $10,400.
Ehrich and Brooke Waitkoss, 302 Virginia St., roofing garage and back porch, Babcock’s General Contracting, $4,800.
James and Shelly Hines, 1822 Clay St., tear off and reroof, Erie Construction, $49,998.
Linda Newberry, 3411 Doniphan Ave., tear off and reroof, Erie Construction, $25,827.
St. Joseph Habitat for Humanity, 2329 S. 18th St., remove the roof and install new, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $15,450.
Mabel Welch and Jeannette Norton, 2505 Cougar Road, remove the roof and install new, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $9,012.
Eldon and Kristi Green, 804 S. 11th St., tear off and reroof, K&R Construction, $4,200.
D&J Property Investments LLC, 2410 Francis St., tear off and reroof, Babcock’s General Contracting, $12,000.
Merle Sherdine Nelson, 4206 N. 30th St., shingle roof, B&K Roofing, $6,000.
Reed Family Properties LLC, 3408 S. Belt Highway, two wall signs and one pole sign, Young Sign Co. Inc., $11,132.
Reed Family Properties LLC, 3417 S. Belt Highway, illuminated fascia sign, Young Sign Co. Inc., $3,971.
Ehrhardt’s Jefferson City LLC, 3505 N. Village Drive, updated signage for Candlewood Suites, Roderick Advertising Co. Inc., $10,000.
Joemo Holdings LLC, 139 N. Belt Highway, three fascia signs and one pole sign, Midwest Sign Company, $4,000.
Aaron and Stephanie Samuels, 3620 N. Village Drive, new building, no contractor listed, $1,700,000.
Renovation Church, 3822 Cook Road, tenant finish, no contractor listed, $75,000.
Alpha VRE LLC, 2115 N. Belt Highway, tenant finish for nail salon, T Construction LLC, $95,000.
SDG Developments LLC, 2112 Fountain Creek Drive, new home construction, Scott Gann Construction, $240,000.
Jeff and Angela Boyles, 1905 N. 29th St., above-ground pool, Buck Stove and Spa Inc., $7,895.
Kimberly Peters, 5609 Candleberry Lane, above-ground pool, Buck Stove and Spa Inc., $8,995.
Carl and Karen Smith, 3601 Doniphan Ave., new steps to the porch, Price Construction, $7,000.
Groundworks FRS, 2518 N. Fifth St., foundation wall repair, Solomon’s Masonry Construction Restoration, $20,000.
Floyd and Sharon Johnson, 3822 Sylvanie St., replace the roof, AJ Roofing, $6,668.
Jerry and Agnes Strong, 1519 Sacramento St., reroof, Babcock’s General Contracting, $4,500.
Janette and Leonard Collins, 3304 S.W. Lakefront Lane, tear off and reroof, Emerson Enterprises Unlimited LLC, $6,800.
Christopher and Trudy Euler, 3206 Scott St., tear off and reroof, Emerson Enterprises Unlimited LLC, $5,500.
Dillard Department Stores Inc., 3702 Frederick Blvd., polyurethane foam with acrylic topcoat and repair any damaged decking, AR Commercial Roofing, $369,517.
Gerald Zweerinik, 916 Ashland Court, repairs, Triad Inc., $3,700.
