Loves Travel Stops &
Country Stores, 4601 S. Leonard Road, parking lot expansion, Colcon Industries Corporation, $250,000.
Loves Travel Stops &
Country Stores, 4601 S. Leonard Road, new tire storage building, Colcon Industries Corporation, $65,750.
Frederick Corners LLC, 1207 Frederick Ave., tenant finish, no contractor listed, $20,000.
Cole and Ingrid Woodbury, 502 Felix St., replacing/repairing window and entryway, no contractor listed, $6,500.
Johnson Controls Battery Group Inc, 4722 Pear St., penthouse addition, Al J. Mueller Construction Co., $276,226.
Yale Quinn Howe Trust, 316 Yale St., dish tower updates, Lowe North Construction Inc., $20,000.
Todd Jung, 1212 N. 25th St., structural work on deck, no contractor listed, $30,000.
Bryan Anderson, 2110 Ashland Ave., interior remodel, Van Cleave Construction, $140,000.
Andrew Bermond, 3320 St. Joseph Ave., replace sheetrock, no contractor listed, $5,000.
Greystone Partners Land Development, 4702 Woodland Shores Road, new home construction, Vasut Construction Inc., $230,000.
Joey Ashworth, 5111 Arcadia Road, deck construction, Done Right Decking LLC, $20,000.
Jeremy and Jennifer Greiner, 1600 S. 27th St., reroof house, Peak Roofing & Remodeling, $10,060.
Georgia Adkins and
Highway 36 Farms, 1504 S. Riverside Road, new sign, Roderick Advertising Co., $5,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.