Pavis Properties LLC, 2425 N. Woodbine Road, interior finish, Jim Walters Construction Co., $850,000.
BCPB LC, 5307 N. Belt Highway, tenant finish, Dondlinger & Sons Construction, $42,000.
Martin and Kimberly Thomas, 4716 Wilshire Drive, in-ground pool, AC Swimming Pools, $60,000.
Mark Murawski, 1420 S. 40th St., garage, RM Construction LLC, $29,000.
Douglas and Judith Howard, 4811 Kelsey Court, screen in porch and roof, Graber Outdoors LLC, $21,000.
Jeromy and Beth Reinert, 3103 Hampton Road, solar panels, Ecovole, $23,520.
Kenneth and Kristine Girard, 1701 S. 40th St., screen in porch, Peak 2 Peak Roofing & Construction, $19,600.
Donna Berg, 6316 Oak Ridge Court, tear off and reroof, RSG Construction LLC, $8,000.
David and Patricia Davenport, 1205 S. 22nd St., reroof house, Babcock’s General Contracting, $3,900.
William and Brandi Catherall, 4006 Miller Road, tear off shingles and replace, Modern Concepts, $20,000.
Dorothy Bleeck, 4601 Wilshire Drive, remove roof and gutters and install new, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $15,886.
Ira Skirlock, 3109 S. 40th Terrace, reroof garage, MD Wilson Contracting, $15,000.
Lloyd and Sharon Ferguson, 4820 Crystal Drive, tear off and reroof, Holmes Roofing, $3,000.
Wendy’s, 4300 B. Belt Highway, new signs for a new location, Custom Sign Center Inc., $42,325.
Love’s Travel Stop & Country Stores, 4601 S. Leonard Road, signage for Love’s, CAT Scale Co., $12,000.
