Building permits for June 11
Aly Rinehart
Jun 10, 2022

West Grand LLC, 402 S. Fifth St., install a new elevator, Wil Shar, $10,000.Missouri School Board Association, 412 E. Highland Ave., new boiler and rooftop units, Schneider Electric Buildings America Inc., $5,300,000.Albaugh LLC, 4603 Stockyards Expressway, new warehouse, no contractor listed, $10,500,000.Woodlawn F LP, 3715 Beck Road, shell building addition, Jim Ingle Construction Inc., $8,000,000.Ashley McKinnon and Amy Riddick, 4001 Bennington Drive, pool, Comfort Installs, $56,760.Christopher and Karri Habiger, 2916 Frederick Ave., interior remodel, Scott Gann Construction, $400,000.Mark and Michelle Antle, 4721 Wilshire Drive, build an addition for a direct vent gas fireplace, Van Cleave Construction LLC, $10,831.Kimberly Morris, 2818 Mitchell Ave., roof mount solar panels, Sunpro Solar, $33,100.Eric and Ashley Dickens, 11 Antelope Circle, repair roof/replace drywall/upgrade wiring/reset kitchen cabinets, Servpro, $75,000.Cade Thompson, 2333 Ashland Ave., tear off and reroof, Emerson Enterprises Unlimited LLC, $5,700.Rita and Barry Mallen, 621 S. 31st St., tear off and reroof, no contractor listed, $5,000.St. Paul Lutheran Church of St. Joseph, 4715 Frederick Ave., tear off and reroof, Crane Improvement Co., $30,000.Stone Terrace Townhouse Association, 4515 Faraon St., remove the roof and install new roof/gutters, Barnes Roofing & Gutter, $6,425.Ryan and Kelly Fisher, 609 Woodcrest Drive, tear off and reroof, Pyramid Roofing, $9,869.Margaret Rothstein, 3410 Auburn Drive, tear off and reroof, Pyramid Roofing, $10,029.Mark and Tracy Tietjens, 1718 Belle St., tear off and reroof, Babcock's General Contracting, $4,800.Mark and Tracy Tietjens, 2701 Jules St., tear off and reroof, Babcock's General Contracting, $4,300.MTSE Properties LLC, 3007 Frederick Ave., tile roof replacement, Roberts Roofing, $109,495.Michael and Janet Sollars, 2808 Karnes Road, tear off and reroof, A1 Roofing, $11,200.Harlen and Chrystel Wilkinson, 3149 Sylvanie St., tear off and reroof, A1 Roofing, $8,000.Jason Spiek, 3221 Mitchell Ave., shingle roof, B&K Roofing, $4,000.Community Christian Church, 2009 Mason Road, tear off and reroof, Mo-Kan Contracting, $22,500.
