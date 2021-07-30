Minsa & Brothers LLC, 2403 Olive St., install gas tank pumps and canopy, Hamilton Service Company, $186,267.
Johnson Controls Battery Group Inc., 4722 Pear St., restrooms/mezzanine/columns, Al J. Mueller Construction Co., $464,830.
Daniel and Amelia Jordan, 4505 S. Heatherwood Drive, in-ground pool, no contractor listed, $50,000.
Daniel and Michelle Conrad, 6513 S. Ninth St., in-ground pool, no contractor listed, $30,000.
Kevin and Heather Mercer, 217 N. 13th St., 10x16-foot porch, no contractor listed, $5,000.
Yellin Properties LLC, 3405 Stanford Court, remove the roof and install new, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $11,850.
Raymond Sisson and Jeri Burke, 516 Raintree Drive, remove the roof and install new, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $13,284.
David Gorman, 3602 W. Colony Square, remove the roof and install new, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $19,000.
Richard and Jill Sadler, 2905 Wilshire Court, remove the roof and install new, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $16,717.
Ronald and Barbara Bielby, 3407 E. Devonshire Drive, remove the roof and install new, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $11,910.
William and Glenda Furlong, 3208 Harbor View Drive, remove the roof and install new, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $25,495.
Donald and Dorothy Harris, 1310 S. 40th St., tear off and reroof, RM Construction LLC, $5,000.
Clarensa Fee, 1311 S. 30th St., reroofing, A1 Roofing, $8,860.
Dana Bowlin, 5901 N.E. Amazonia Road, reroofing, A1 Roofing, $6,500.
