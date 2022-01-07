Shawn and Regina Kunce, 1814 Faraon St., roof mount solar, Sunpro Solar, $29,529.
Thomas and Janet Graves, 3004 Woods Court, solar panels, Ecovole, $12,012.
Greystone Partners Development LLC, 4009 Stacey Way Court, new home construction, ESV Homes, $200,000.
Greystone Partners Development LLC, 4004 Stacey Way Court, new home construction, GC Construction, $260,000.
David Torres, 1080 Crestview Lane, new building, no contractor listed, $3,800.
Jack and Claudia Reid, 1022 Ashland Court, tear off and reroof small area, Bob’s Construction, $4,500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.