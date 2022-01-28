Johnson Controls Battery Group c/o Clarios LLC, 4701 Pear St., parking lot expansion, Al J. Mueller Construction Co., $20,000.
Auxier Construction Co., 3906 Pickett Road, new building storage, Auxier Construction Co., $20,000.
Randan and Mckenzie Woods, 1111 Douglas St., replace sheetrock, Keithley Remodeling and Home Repair, $5,000.
Rita Pena, 4003 Terrace Ave., foundation repair, Groundworks FRS, $4,200.
Scott Berten, 3201 S. 35th Terrace, reroof house, Pyramid Roofing, $11,400.
Martin Silva and Juana Martinez, 1215 Church St., reshingle the roof, no contractor listed, $4,000.
Beth Carr and Mary Carr, 1116 N. 12th St., remove and replace shingles, Triad Inc., $3,000.
