Jason Pilgram, 2010 St. Joseph Ave., repair/replace fascia and soffits, Jason Pilgram Inc., $5,000.
Greystone Partners Land Development LLC, 5736 Woodland Court, new home construction, Clark & Thomas Construction, $480,000.
Lawrence and Deborah Smith, 5711 Savannah Road, solar panels, Power Home Solar, $61,396.
Rhonda Miller, 121 Tucker St., tear off and reroof, Weather Tech Renovations, $7,411.07.
Judy Ousley, 4801 N. Creek Woods Drive, remove and replace asphalt shingles, Triad Inc., $4,995.
Philip Vaughn, 1406 S. 40th St., remove and replace asphalt shingles, Triad Inc., $3,500.
