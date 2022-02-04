Sunshine Electronic Display Corp., 502 Sylvanie St., Sunshine electronic display, no contractor listed, $5,000.
Hillyard Industries Inc., 609 N. Second St., Hillyard expansion site grading only, J.E. Dunn Construction Co., $1,000,000.
EDS Investments Inc., 4209 Cook Road, new storage building, Van Cleave Construction LLC, $25,000.
Mabel Medina and Eduardo Chong, 3100 S. 33rd Terrace, roof-mounted solar modules and battery installation, Power Home Solar LLC, $60,240.
William Richardson Jr. c/o Kimberly Richardson, 1607 Sixth Ave., garage, no contractor listed, $7,000.
Theresa Culver, 3029 Cronkite Road, reroof house, Get Contracting LLC, $6,755.
Kelly Davis and Tracey Davis, 508 Kentucky St., reroof house, Peak 2 Peak Roofing & Construction, $7,656.
James McMillian, 5807 Savannah Road, reroof house, Peak 2 Peak Roofing &
Construction, $10,800.
Kyle Wolfe, 5323 Basil Drive, reroof house, Peak 2 Peak Roofing & Construction, $13,410.
Matthew Thompson, 2603 Renick St., tear off and reroof, no contractor listed, $20,617.
America’s Car Mart, 2500 S. Belt Highway, signage, Ken’s Signs, $5,490.
Reed Family Properties LLC, 4530 Commonwealth Drive, new signs, Roderick Advertising Co., $18,000.
