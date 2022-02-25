Janeen Burnham (trustee), 1102 Fifth Ave., oven chamber, Brooner Construction, $5,000.
Tubes Bike Shop, 1826 Frederick Ave., bike store, Strasser Homes LLC, $100,000.
Community Recreation & Resocialization Program Inc., 306 E. Hyde Park Ave., tenant finish, Littleman Construction LLC, $5,000.
Pear Street Holdings LLC, 3734 Pear St., temporary shade structure, no contractor listed, $10,000.
Mart Plaza LLC c/o Gabriel Jeidel, 2901 N. Belt Highway, temporary shade structure, no contractor listed, $10,000.
Gary Briscoe, 302 S. 31st St., solar panels, Sunpro Solar, $27,076.
Mission House Covenant Community Life Restoration Center Inc., 6915 Ollmeda St., replace flooring and sheetrock, no contractor listed, $10,000.
Mission House Covenant Community Life Restoration Center Inc., 6915 Ollmeda St., replace roof, no contractor listed, $10,000.
JoeMo Holdings LLC, 139 N. Belt Highway, reroof, Premier Contracting Inc., $235,239.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.