BMA North Village LLC & Cole PC St. Joseph, MO LLC, 5107 N. Belt Highway, remodel of store, SM Wilson & Co., $2,534,491.
Travis Smith, 1908 Blackwell Road, roof mount solar, Sunpro Solar, $39,900.
Rhonda Bradbury, 1525 S. 20th St., roof mount solar, Titan Solar Power MO Inc., $6,069.
Randy Gann, 4020 S. 11th St., build a garage, no contractor listed, $20,000.
Larry and Linda Waller, 2655 Fairleigh Terrace, adding a room to house, REA Contracting Services, $30,000.
Laine Walters, 6402 S. 24th St., room addition, no contractor listed, $18,000.
Debra Nix, 4403 Rainbow Court, sheetrock from fire damage and replace windows/door/siding, Dekalb Construction, $150,000.
Thousand Oaks Development LLC, 2202 Bateley St., new home construction, Standard Contractors LLC, $200,000.
Thousand Oaks Development LLC, 2201 Pike St., new home construction, Standard Contractors LLC, $200,000.
Thousand Oaks Development LLC, 2202 Pike St., new home construction, Standard Contractors LLC, $200,000.
Thousand Oaks Development LLC, 5306 Crystal Drive, new home construction, Standard Contractors LLC, $220,000.
Jason and Tabitha Yount, 2827 Lafayette St., hanging sheetrock for a home remodel, no contractor listed, $5,000.
John and Josephine McCarthy, 4803 N. Lakewood Drive, tear off and reroof, Ward Roofing LLC, $14,000.
Daniel Beever, 2219 Marion St., tear off and reroof, Holmes Roofing, $4,000.
Prodigy Returns LLC, 631 Hall St., re-shingle house and garage, no contractor listed, $10,000.
Winston Real Estate LLC, 1500 Jules St., tear off and reroof, B&K Roofing, $6,000.
Beverly Miller, 3107 S. 35th Terrace, tear off and reroof, Pyramid Roofing, $6,336.
