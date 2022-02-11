Robidoux Resident Theater Inc., 615 S. 10th St., building addition for RRT Theater, A Building Company Inc., $110,000.
Biozyme Enterprises Inc., 6010 Stockyards Expressway, new entrance drive, Brooner Construction, $50,000.
Cash for Houses LLC, 2402 Pacific St., rehab fire damage and adding to a bedroom, no contractor listed, $55,000.
Duane Turk, 2308 Faraon St., interior remodel with sheetrock, no contractor listed, $20,000.
Clark & Thomas Properties Inc., 3114 County Line Road, reroof duplex, Interurban Restoration, $7,280.
Joe and Laurie Fangman, 3118 Cambridge St., reroof duplex, Get Contracting LLC, $10,000.
Joe and Laurie Fangman, 6016 N. 22nd St., reroof duplex, Get Contracting LLC, $10,167.
Jorge Escobar and Lipriano Gonzalez, 1919 Holman St., tear off and reroof, no contractor listed, $3,000.
