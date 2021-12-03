City of St. Joseph/Buchanan County, 501 Faraon St., co-locate tower, Lowe North Construction Inc., $35,000.
Heartland Regional Medical Center, 5325 Faraon St., interior renovations, Lehr Construction Co., $115,000.
Lovers Lane Asset Management LLC, 3300 Dale Ave., interior demo only, Jim Ingle Construction Inc., $80,000.
BHS Enterprises, 2103 Lafayette St., new overhead doors and walk-in door, no contractor listed, $20,000.
Missouri Real Estate Investments LLC, 4609 Libby Lane, PJB Construction LLC, new home construction, $235,000.
Jennifer and Julie Kieser, 3503 London Court, reroof house, Peak 2 Peak Roofing & Construction, $19,960.
Benjamin and Harriet Bagwell, 1804 N. Second St., reroof house, Peak 2 Peak Roofing & Construction, $8,700.
Joshua and Angela Hendrix, 5424 Cranberry Hill Circle, reroof house, Peak 2 Peak Roofing & Construction, $11,298.
Thomas and Loretta Davidson, 1910 Sacramento St., reroof house, Peak 2 Peak Roofing & Construction, $10,400.
Pavis Properties LLC, 2425 N. Woodbine Road, new signage, Yellow Frog Graphics, $5,200.
