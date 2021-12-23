R&D Investments LLC c/o RMA Investment, 2207 N. Belt Highway, tenant finish, EL Crawford Construction Inc., $500,000.
Missouri Real Estate Investments LLC, 2700 N. Belt Highway, renovations for interior building, Gun Lake Handyman, $20,000.
N&E Holdings LLC, 501 Francis St., bar, Diversified Construction Management, $4,500.
City of St. Joseph, 421 Hickory St., a new building for office, break room, shower/bath, no contractor listed, $300,000.
David Stroud and Pam Moran, 3211 Pickett Road, build shed, no contractor listed, $26,000.
William and Lydia Field, 3116 Lafayette St., foundation repair, Groundworks FRS, $31,973.
David and Deborah Norvell, 2323 N. 18th St., solar panels, no contractor listed, $6,500.
Warren and Leslie Brooks, 2011 Mitchell Ave., full roof replacement, Mike Rose Construction, $9,500.
Randan and McKenzie Woods, 1111 Douglas St., tear off and reroof, Maeda, $3,250.
Robert and Terry Pritchett, 2910 Lovers Lane, reroofing, A1 Roofing, $12,350.
Wildcat Investments LLC, 5906 Mitchell Ave., replacement signage, Roderick Advertising Co. Inc., $8,100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.