The Hillshire Brands Co., 5807 Mitchell Ave., renovation, upgrades and new rooftop units, Miron Construction Co., $7,000,000.
Lovers Lane Asset Management LLC, 3300 Dale Ave., office renovations, Jim Ingle Construction Inc., $80,000.
Wiedmaier Inc., 4215 S. 169 Highway, remodel, Seneca Companies Inc., $600,000.
Mark Bartlett, 2311 Francis St., build a garage, no contractor listed, $75,000.
Phi Le, 4609 Corinth Drive, enclosed sunroom, no contractor listed, $5,000.
Carl Oyler, 417 E. Kansas Ave., new home construction, Hal Myers Construction, $564,000.
Ronald and Mary McGaughy, 2211 Sylvanie St., remove and replace the roof, Honest Abe Roofing-Kansas City, $26,449.
Robert and Eunice Seifert, 5010 Briarwood Lane, reroof house, Babcock’s General Contracting, $6,500.
Bonnie Baur, 216 W. Dolman St., tear off and reroof, AAA Midwest Roofing LLC, $4,700.
Harold and Sue Blair, 1114 N. 24th St., roof over current shingles, Erie Construction, $19,110.
Phillip Gregory, 3110 Gene Field Road, residential roof, Modern Concepts, $82,000.
Candy and Donald Gann, 2416 Duncan St., tear off and replace, Peak 2 Peak Roofing & Construction, $6,300.
Amanda Summers, 3001 Seneca St., tear off and reroof, Peak 2 Peak Roofing & Construction, $9,500.
Alsara Properties Missouri LLC, 1105 S. Belt Highway, new signage, Yellow Frog Graphics, $6,496.50.
