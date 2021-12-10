M. Rogers Inc., 3705 Belt Highway, adding enclosed ramp access, Jim Walters Construction, $5,000.
Samantha Beloate, 2820 S. 24th St., upgrade main service panel, Sunpro Solar, $41,946.
William De Leon, 2323 S. 10th St., fire damage repairs, no contractor listed, $5,000.
Janet Johnson and Kimberly Treat, 2904 Felix St., foundation repair, Groundwork FRS, $9,219.
Thousand Oaks Development LLC, 5313 Crystal Drive, new home construction, Standard Contractors LLC, $170,000.
Thawng Hu, 106 N. 31st St., tear off and reroof, Holmes Roofing, $3,100.
Penny Sherlock, 3010 S. 28th St., tear off and reroof, Bordner Home Improvement, $10,348.
Nico Martinez, 2006 N. 34th St., remove the roof and install new, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $8,250.
Barry and Stefanie Lyle, 3330 Mueller Lane, remove the roof and install new, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $10,400.
Linda Phelan, 1415 Tamara Drive, remove and reroof, Jason Brown Roofing, $6,977.
Larry and Diana Haynes, 902 N. Sixth St., reroof, Northstar Group, $15,330.
Debbie Banks, 1317 S. 25th St., tear off and reroof, Peak 2 Peak Roofing & Construction, $10,400.
August and Lela Bachman, 2312 S. 17th St., remove and replace asphalt shingles, Triad Inc., $3,145.
Darin and Tracy Duke, 3427 N. 35th Place, remove and replace asphalt shingles, Triad Inc., $4,810.
