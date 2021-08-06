Murphy-Watson Properties LLC, 5202 Faraon St., install an elevator and remodel optical area, KC Construction Inc., $95,000.
Susan Depew Trust, 3025 S. Belt Highway, Red Racks remodel, Al J. Mueller Construction Co., $93,000.
Brad and Kim Fowler, 4516 Wilshire Drive, in-ground pool, no contractor listed, $71,560.
Darrell and Marcee McBride, 3206 Morningside Drive, above-ground pool, Buck Stoves, $6,158.
Edman and Janice Blair, 5514 S. 22nd St., oval pool, Buck Stove, $9,920.
Marcelino and Tracy Canchola, 3205 Pickett Road, building addition, Jamesport Builders, $8,525.
Ronald and Deborah Allison, 5522 Claremont St., roof mount solar, Sunpro Solar, $37,040.
Thomas and Joan Kendall, 5902 York St., foundation repair, Groundworks FRS, $7,069.
Brian and Michele Nappe, 2207 S. 17th St., carport, no contractor listed, $10,000.
Brett and Kimberly Lafever, 501 Woodcrest Drive, roof mount solar, Power Home Solar LLC, $56,797.
Michael Blackwood, 3402 E. Devonshire Drive, solar panels, Power Home Solar LLC, $56,797.
Charles Vancleave, 3505 Easy St., tear off and reroof, Pyramid Roofing, $9,600.
Zachariah Thorpe, 3333 Seneca St., reroof house, Kemmer Construction, $5,700.
Ian and Jessica Fife, 4812 Mockingbird Lane, reroof, A1 Roofing, $9,000.
Local Union 545 Elect. JT Apprentice & Training TR, 742 S. Sixth St., fasten the cover board to roof, Seaman & Schuske, $15,000.
Marlin and Vera Hagan, 2705 Sacramento St., roof replacement, Interurban Restoration, $11,500.
Andrew Walker and Meaghan McLynn, 2800 Ashland Ave., reroofing, A1 Roofing, $13,100.
Ronald Sullivan, 3909 East Hills Drive, reroof house, Babcock’s General Contracting, $4,000.
