St. Joseph Area Sheet Metal Workers, 1314 Frederick Ave., JATC facility renovations, no contractor listed, $250,000.
PRGA Properties St. Joseph LLC, 2205 N. Belt Highway, building addition and exterior upgrades, Clark & Thomas Construction, $75,000.
City of St. Joseph, 1100 Charles St., exterior building repairs, GDS LLC, $934,821.
Jack Burgess and Kim Humprey, 3505 London Court, 16x32-foot sports pool, Comfort Installs, $50,300.
Michael Kerns, 4513 Iris Ave., install a deck, Ark Exteriors LLC, $11,000.
Mark Coy and Susan Coy, 2509 Garfield Ave., solar panels, Solarpro LLC, $7,500.
Robert and Diana Gregory, 2811 S. 42nd St., foundation repair, Groundworks FRS, $16,399.
Kevin and Cody Comeau and Amanda Comeau, 2519 S. 19th St., interior remodel, no contractor listed, $5,000.
Saxton Building LLC, 1338 N. Belt Highway, tear off roof and replace, Christian Brothers Roofing LLC, $24,874.
Julie Weaver and Amber Smith, 2244 Eugene Field Ave., reroof, Modern Concepts, $17,000.
Joseph Corinda Stallbaumer, 21 Wishbone Road, remove the roof and install new, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $9,127.
Altec Industries Inc., 5001 E. U.S. Highway 36, new signs, Yellow Frog Graphics, $9,645.
Eagles Lodge Aerie 4, 2004 N. Belt Highway, replacement signage, Roderick Advertising Co. Inc., $31,500.
