St. Joseph Business Park Corp., 3001 Eastowne Drive, new building and site improvement, Al J. Mueller Construction Co., $7,000,000.
Johnson Controls Battery Group Inc., 4722 Pear St., Clarios southeast baghouse addition, Al J. Mueller Construction Co., $617,777.
J&J Enterprises Leasing LLC, 3501 S. Leonard Road, east paving addition, Brooner Construction, $200,000.
Jerrud and Christina King, 2704 Blackwell Road, addition to house, no contractor listed, $50,000.
Danny and Taryn Paradise, 2902 S. 40th Terrace, repair fire damage, Payne Construction, $50,000.
Fred Badgett, 6639 Lake Ave., add sliding doors and two windows, no contractor listed, $3,000.
Seth and Megan Dettenmaier, 6229 Sherman St., replace sheetrock and trim, All Weather Exterior, $3,500.
Donald and Cleta Pointer, 2605 Faraon St., repair fire damage, no contractor listed, $10,000.
Soror LLC, 5723 King Hill Ave., replacing sheetrock, no contractor listed, $5,000.
Joe Sutton Jr., 1603 Angelique St., roof mount solar, Davis Electric, $34,650.
Dustin and Melissa Miller, 2544 S. 10th St., remove and replace roofing and decking, Triad Inc., $3,700.
Susan Wagner, 1015 Ashland Court, remove roof and install new, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $10,800.
David and Jean Thuman, 1524 Fifth Ave., remove roof and install new, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $10,630.
Robert and Deborah Sanger, 1610 N. 29th St., reroof house, Peak 2 Peak Roofing & Construction, $7,600.
Logan and Brittany McDaniel, 2328 Goff Ave., reroof house, Ward Roofing LLC, $17,474.
James and Katie May, 2307 N. 33rd Terrace, remove and replace asphalt shingles, Triad Inc., $3,200.
James and Tara Shyrock, 1921 Mulberry St., tear off and reroof, Holmes Roofing, $3,000.
Ontolic LP & Cash Flow Rentals LLC, 516 N. 10th St., replace water damaged roof, Blusky Restoration Contractors Inc., $10,000.
Staci Thornton, 3512 Robin Lane, reroof house, A1 Roofing, $6,000.
