Triumph Food LLC, 5302 Stockyards Expressway, EQ bays 11 and 12 expansion, A. Epstein and Sons International Inc., $5,750,000.
Michael and Lori Campbell, 6303 Brown St., new garage, no contractor listed, $14,000.
Meadows Edge Apiary LLC, 2814 Patee St., foundation repair, Groundworks FRS, $3,445.
Dirk and Amanda Mae Christian, 3901 Pickett Road, foundation repair, Groundworks FRS, $3,747.
St. Joseph Habitat for Humanity, 3410 Normandy Road, new home construction, no contractor listed, $70,000.
Earl and Katherine Yeakley, 2631 Jules St., remove and replace asphalt shingles, Triad Inc., $4,070.
South Park Methodist Church, 2802 S. 19th St., install a metal roof, Northwest Metal Roofing & Construction, $9,000.
Kevin and Dawne Linville, 4701 Crystal Drive, reroof and gutter, Get Contracting LLC, $7,486.
