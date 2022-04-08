Dennis and Bonnie Sharp, 2505 Edmond St., above-ground pool, Jason Grooms, $3,000.
Betty Jean Grayson, 4702 Shawnee Road, roof-mounted solar panels, Sunpro Solar, $31,657.
Douglas Meade, 2921 Messanie St., foundation repair, Groundworks FRS, $10,587.
Dustin Hawkins, 525 S. 39th St., new garage, Myers Nursery and General Contracting, $40,000.
Jeffrey Hays, 908 Elizabeth St., new modular home, Lovejoy Mobile Homes Inc., $175,000.
Richard and Michelle Bolton, 2410 Meadow Ridge Drive, tear off and reroof, Emerson Enterprises Unlimited LLC, $9,200.
Larry and Marcelyn Koch (trust/trustee), 2525 N. Third St., remove roof and install new, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $9,685.
Shelley Butcher, 1912 Safari Drive, remove roof and install new, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $7,715.
Missouri School Board Association, 509 Thompson St., repair roof at Hyde Elementary, Roberts Roofing, $5,000.
Terrence Bokay, 2810 Oak St., tear off and reroof, Erie Construction, $16,705.
Chiao Cheng Huei and Pi Ming Yeh, 3201 N. 34th Terrace, remove shingles and install new, Christian Brothers Roofing LLC, $10,417.
Darrel Johnson, 1414 Tamara Drive, reroof, A1 Roofing, $11,500.
Eldon and Kristi Green, 1102 N. 22nd St., tear off and reroof, K&R Construction, $3,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.