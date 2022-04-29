Building permits for April 30 Aly Rinehart Aly Rinehart Author email Apr 29, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save St. Joseph Business Park Corp., 3001 Eastowne Drive, warehouse pallet racking, Pallet Rack KC, $221,633.Susan Montee, 111 N. Ninth St., interior renovation, no contractor listed, $50,000.Cryovac Inc., 2313 Lower Lake Road, raise the roof repairs, Lehr Construction Co., $1,938,000.The Hillshire Brands Co., 5807 Mitchell Ave., remodel and cocktail line, Lehr Construction Co., $2,000,000.Townsend & Wall Lofts, 602 Francis St., sidewalk vault replacement, Lawhon Construction Co., $350,000.Four Corner Hamburgers LLC, 4300 N. Belt Highway, new restaurant, Zernco Inc., $1,200,000.Kathleen Harrington c/o RH Johnson Co., 1411 S. Belt Highway, remodel of Wendy’s, Zernco Inc., $250,000.Reed Family Properties LLC, 3408 S. Belt Highway, Bobcat sales, EL Crawford Construction, $750,000.BMA North Village LLC & Cole PC St. Joseph Missouri LLC, 5201 N. Belt Highway, temporary warehouse-style tents, SM Wilson & Co., $10,000.Thousand Oaks Development LLC, 5101 University Ave., new home, Standard Contractors LLC, $175,000.Christopher and Heather Gagnon, 4709 Aegean Terrace, in-ground sport swimming pool, AC Swimming Pools, $70,000.Scott and Tara Wells, 3504 Woodland Pointe Drive, in-ground sport swimming pool, AC Swimming Pools, $60,000.Leslie and Sampson Pomerlau, 29 Eastwood Drive, fixing and expanding existing deck, no contractor listed, $7,000.Platinum Assets & Investments, 2017 Union St., interior demo, Perfect Cut Lawn Care and Property Management, $7,500.Harold and Kathleen Harshman, 4201 Castlegate Court, new home construction, Clark & Thomas Construction, $550,000.Linda Stoddard, 3322 Melody Lane, tear off and reroof, Emerson Enterprises Unlimited LLC, $5,900.Kathy Lawrence, 620 Concord Ave., reroof house, K&R Construction, $3,600.John and Jo Derr, 3005 Douglas St., tear off and reroof, Emerson Enterprises Unlimited LLC, $10,300.Robin and Mary Barker, 1519 Edmond St., tear off and reroof, Babcocks General Contracting, $12,000.Della Foster, 2633 State St., tear off and reroof, Kemmer Construction, $3,650.M&E Investments, 805 S. Belt Highway, new pole sign, Roderick Advertising Co., $5,500. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Roof Roofing Gutter Building Industry Company Construction Porch Wilson Contracting Kristine Girard New Larry Shingle Barnes Roofing Shelley Butcher Contractor Renovation Richard Highway Sharon Kurt Investment Lehr Construction Co. Asset Property Management Cryovac Inc. Aly Rinehart Author email Follow Aly Rinehart Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Public Safety Angle retires after nearly 30 years with highway patrol Local News Master gardeners hold annual plant sale Public Safety Road work to close Highway 36 ramp to I-229 Government Voting dynamic could change at council meetings More Local News → 1:49 Friday Night Severe Weather Update 6 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.