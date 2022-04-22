Building permits for April 23 Aly Rinehart Aly Rinehart Author email Apr 22, 2022 46 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Johnson Controls Battery Group Inc. c/o Clarios LLC, 4722 Pear St., tower structure/fire sprinklers/electrical, Al J. Mueller Construction Co., $1,020,392.David and Theresa Gach, 4702 S. 169 Highway, new building, no contractor listed, $550,000.Kurt and Karen Lipanovich, 3801 N. Woodbine Road, demolish the building and replace, King City Lumber Co., $59,800. DDJ Development LLC, 2707 Coop Drive, new home, JD Harris Construction, $250,000.Rebecca Bright, 3204 S. 35th St., in-ground pool, Comfort Installs, $56,210.Cher Klotz, 5401 Long View Drive, new deck, Done Right Decking LLC, $39,196.Martin and Sherri Wright, 2708 Ashland Ave., foundation for garage, River Ridge Developments LLC, $15,000.Sandra Moles, 2611 Ashland Ave., new deck, River Ridge Developments LLC, $30,000.Calderon Perez, 812 S. 17th St., replace in framing and sheetrock, no contractor listed, $10,000.Timothy Hatfield, 2028 Frederick Ave., reroof commercial building, Roberts Roofing, $35,000.Jamie Hillman, 1525 Duncan St., reroof house, A1 Roofing, $9,750. Choice Caring LLC, 1606 S. 38th St., new roof, B&K Roofing, $10,500.Thomas Lengel, 5412 Karrasch St., tear off and reroof, Babcock’s General Contracting, $5,500.David Phillips, 3111 Penn St., reroof house, Peak 2 Peak Roofing & Construction, $13,200.Steven and Terry Puderbaugh, 2 Stonecrest, reroof house, Peak 2 Peak Roofing & Construction, $26,830.Thomas Carr and Larry and Patricia Carr, 2710 S. 28th St., reroof house, Peak 2 Peak Roofing & Construction, $20,782.Aaron and Stephanie Samuels, 3911 Bucher Drive, reroof house, Peak 2 Peak Roofing & Construction, $18,090.City of St. Joseph Missouri theater and offices, 713 Edmond St., reroof theater, Roberts Roofing, $319,960.DHAC LLC c/o Nanda Kumar, 3801 Oakland Ave., reroof building, A1 Roofing, $20,000.DHAC LLC c/o Nanda Kumar, 3805 Oakland Ave., reroof building, A1 Roofing, $20,000.Sharon and Richard Smith, 2201 Elephant St., remove the roof and install new, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $8,430. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Roof Roofing Gutter Building Industry Company Construction Porch Wilson Contracting Kristine Girard New Larry Shingle Barnes Roofing Shelley Butcher Contractor Renovation Richard Highway Sharon Kurt Aly Rinehart Author email Follow Aly Rinehart Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News 1:03 Local News Interim CEO offers optimistic outlook on Mosaic 2:20+2 Education Foster explains approach as new board president 2:02 Local News Missouri Western esports program hosts 24-hour charity livestream 0:52 Education Students illustrate applied learning at MWSU project showcase More Local News → 0:49 The Weekend Is NOT A Washout 6 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
