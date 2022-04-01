Family Guidance Center for Behavioral Healthcare, 4902 Frederick Blvd., interior remodel, Lawhon Construction Co., $1,000,000.
Tim Knapp Construction Co., 4900 Stonebridge Drive, new home construction, Tim Knapp Construction Co., $375,000.
Dwight and Deborah Scroggins, 1319 N. 25th St., replace a deck, GT Home Improvement, $9,000.
Tim Knapp Construction Co., 4904 Stonebridge Drive, new home construction, Tim Knapp Construction Co., $375,000.
Terry and Sharon Woolery, 3121 Floral Ave., reroof with asphalt shingle, JS Construction Consultants LLC, $4,000.
Kathy Jackson, 2215 Sterling St., remove and replace a roof, H&H Roofing and Restoration, $9,852.
Lane Zimmerman and Steven Wolfenbarger, 617 Powell St., roof replacement, Roberts Roofing, $6,400.
Teddy and Jeanne Talbott, 501 Greenbriar Terrace, tear off and reroof, Babcocks General Contracting, $8,500.
Terry and Candice Kelley, 1902 Rosewood Terrace, reroof, Get Contracting LLC, $6,561.
Edward and Sandra Makos, 6 Mackenzie Drive, tear off and reroof, Holmes Roofing, $4,500.
Weston Management LLC, 603 S. 14th St., tear off and reroof, Maeda, $3,000.
Marvin and Helen Beers, 3101 Morningside Drive, reroof house, Ward Roofing LLC, $10,700.
BMA North Village LLC and Cole PC St. Joseph, MO, LLC, 5301 N. Belt Highway, new sign for Bling, Schurle Signs, $7,438.
