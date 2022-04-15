Heartland Regional Medical Center, 5325 Faraon St., interior building renovations for cath lab, Lawhon Construction Co., $400,000.
Heartland Regional Medical Center, 5325 Faraon St., interior building renovations for flash CT, Lawhon Construction Co., $400,000.
Heartland Regional Medical Center, 5325 Faraon St., interior building renovations for multi X-ray, Lawhon Construction Co., $400,000.
Principal Property Group LLC, 115 Felix St., foundation wall repair, Best Properties LLC, $50,000.
HHS Properties Inc., 3803 Fox Hill Drive, new building, Haren Contracting LLC, $4,600,000.
LL Investment Properties LLC, 1701 Harmony Lane, storage building, Porter Construction & Steel Building Erection LLC, $100,000.
Mark Wilson, 701 W. Stonecrest Circle, above-ground pool, no contractor listed, $3,500.
Rita and Barry Mallen, 621 S. 31st St., roof solar panels, Sunpro Solar, $18,454.
Charles Fulcher and Marily Neff, 3317 Beck Road, reroof house, Holmes Roofing, $3,000.
Chris Miller, 16 Summerhill Drive, tear off and reroof, JG Contracting LLC, $17,522.
Jonathan and Christina Johnson, 2614 Clay St., tear off and reroof, A1 Roofing, $8,050.
Dexter and Martha Noonan, 4824 Crystal Drive, tear off and reroof, A1 Roofing, $7,800.
Richard and Lavon Wilson (trust/trustee), 2505 Forest Ave., remove roof and install new, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $8,670.
John and Kathryn Shea, 3209 Melody Lane, remove roof and install new, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $10,580.
Hollandhill Trust, 3418 Linda Lane, tear off and reroof, no contractor listed, $3,000.
Kathleen Harrington c/o R.H. Johnson Co., 1411 S. Belt Highway, updated signage for Wendy’s, Custom Sign Center Inc., $30,570.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.