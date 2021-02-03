Harold and Lynette Barr, 613 S. Seventh St., new awning/cover, Dillon Co., $6,400.
Lawrence W. Tatro, 2319 N. 35th Terrace, roof mount solar, Smart Home Innovations, $22,000.
Aung Myint and Zing Bawi, 3317 Chatham Ave., roof mount solar, Smart Home Innovations, $20,000.
Bessie Frisbie, 2021 Parkview Ave., interior remodel/drywall, Brendle Contracting LLC, $20,000.
John and Donna Chavez, 3008 Pickett Road, 10-by-16-foot shed, no contractor listed, $5,355.
Intercities Enterprises LTD, 302 N. Noyes Blvd., reroof house, Holmes Roofing, $3,700.