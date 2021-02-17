Reed Family Properties LLC, 4525 Commons Drive, new automotive sales and service facility, Centric Construction Group LLC, $8,000,000.
Jacob and Cassie White, 1910 Oscar St., applying intellibraces to foundation, Groudworks FRS, $5,243.
Leslie Seek, 3012 Locust St., foundation repair/adding intellijacks, Groundworks FRS, $13,163.
Cort and Tracee Hegarty, 1222 N. 25th St., 19x22-foot deck replacement, Jim Ingle Construction Inc., $35,000.
Ruth and Charles Jones, 302 N. 20th St., interior remodel from fire, Morrow Contracting and Construction, $50,000.