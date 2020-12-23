Progressive Community Services, 1620 N. Woodbine Road, new canopy over patio, Jim Walters Construction Co. Inc., $28,500.
St. Joe One Inc., 4225 Commonwealth Drive, new marijuana dispensary, McKee Construction Services LLC, $250,000.
Spencer Carr, 725 N. 23rd St., interior remodel and bedroom addition, no contractor listed, $30,000.
Danielle Hayden and Robert Chenoweth, 611 N. 23rd St., roof mount solar, Smart Home Innovations, $19,000.
Johnson Controls Battery Group Inc., 4722 Pear St., overlay, Buck Roofing and Construction LLC, $170,000.
James and Naomi Estes, 4708 Stonecrest Terrace, 39-square new roof, Jason Brown Roofing, $11,500.
Kenneth Allan Flowers, 202 N. 31st St., tear off and reroof, J. Hatheway Contracting, $4,500.