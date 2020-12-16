Heartland Regional Medical Center, 5325 Faraon St., waiting room renovation, Lehr Construction Co. Inc., $100,000.
St. Joseph Area Sheet Metal Workers, 1314 Frederick Ave., interior demolition, Lawhon Construction Co., $34,272.
Aldi Inc. c/o Ryan Tax Compliance Services, 3201 S. Belt Highway, new rooftop solar, Sylvester & Cockrum, $101,600.
Midwest Home Leasing LLC, 2211 Vories St., replacing foundation on west side, Vidao LLC, $3,000.
Curtis and Sarah Couldry, 2306 Blackwell Road, roof mount solar, Cornerstone Electric & Solar, $14,600.
Jody and Kristen Hovey, 511 Ohio St., interior demolition, no contractor listed, $30,000.
Aaron Zhao, 1107 S. 11th St., repair fire damage, no contractor listed, $10,000.
Dena McDonell, 2504 Huntoon Road, 12-by-20-foot shed, no contractor listed, $6,500.
Greystone Partners Land Development LLC, 4402 Valley Ridge Drive, new home construction, Clark & Thomas Construction, $280,000.
Jerry and Connie Phillips, 5005 Miller Road, 10-by-16-foot shed, no contractor listed, $3,000.
Whitney Clark, 507 N. Noyes Blvd., reroof house, Interurban Restoration, $5,000.
Stacy Atkins, 4709 Creek Crossing Drive, reroof house and gutter replacement, Interurban Restoration, $9,000.
M. Rogers Inc., 3709 N. Belt Highway, reroof building, B&K Roofing, $90,000.