Placeholder Building Permits
Buy Now
Submitted photo

BMA North Village LLC and Cole PC St. Joseph MO LLC, 5301 N. Belt Highway, new recruiting office tenant finish, Jim Ingle Construction Inc., $400,000.

City of St. Joseph c/o Sara Lee Tax Dept., 5807 Mitchell Ave., new rope sausage process addition, Miron Construction Co. Inc., $5,000,000.

Thomas and Janet Graves, 3004 Woods Court, 27x14-foot deck replacement, Strasser Homes LLC, $30,000.

Michael and Joelle Modlin, 3910 Miller Road, new home construction, PJB Construction LLC, $302,000.

David and Deana Woodbury, 3306 N. 36th St., reroof house, Ward Roofing LLC, $7,800.

David and Mary Jones, 2712 Renick St., reroof house, siding and gutters, Ward Roofing LLC, $12,250.

Sallie Shatney, 509 Monroe St., reroof house, Holmes Roofing, $4,000.

Intercities Enterprises LTD., 2717 St. Joseph Ave., reroof house, Holmes Roofing, $3,000.

Elishia Carillo, 1604 Elwood St., remove roof and replace asphalt shingles, Aspen Contracting Inc., $16,165.

Ryan Winger and Alxia Blum, 3710 Mansfield Road, remove roof and replace asphalt shingles, Aspen Contracting Inc., $12,532.

Lynda Marie Cline, 923 S. 15th St., reroofing, A1 Roofing, $7,800.

Rego Jones, Jan Alice Fisk and Harold Jones, 1004 N. 22nd St., reroof, A1 Roofing, $3,000.

Robert and Kelly Tudor, 2817 N. Sixth St., reroof house, Joseph Contracting, $6,850.

Ron and Cynthia Findley, 1402 Faraon St., reroof with metal, Northwest Metal Roofing & Construction LLC, $6,400.