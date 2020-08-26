Missouri School Board Association, 2602 Edmond St., remove and replace acoustic ceiling tiles and grids after water damage at Central High School, Wahl Construction Co. LLC, $500,000.
Paula and Dana Winfrey, 2626 Felix St., 12x8 deck, no contractor listed, $11,000.
Juan Bernal, 1002 N. Ninth St., interior remodel, no contractor listed, $40,000.
Frank and Laura Rypel, 2423 Mary St., 16x12 deck, Babcock’s General Contracting, $6,800.
Dianna Haurum, 611 Alabama St., repair foundation, Superior Exteriors, $7,000.
Kiefer Mackenzie Habrock, 2904 N. 32nd St., roof-mounted solar panels, Smart Home Innovations, $24,000.
Christopher and Karri Habiger, 2916 Frederick Ave., new garage with living quarters, Scott Gann Construction, $320,000.
Kerry and Pam Lotz, 3015 Lovers Lane, 30x30 shed, no contractor listed, $21,000.
Cooper and Rachel Roberts, 2820 N. 32nd St., complete tearoff and reroof, JG Contracting LLC, $11,913.
John and Elva Adams, 3905 Eastgate Drive, remove roof and install new roof, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $8,600.
Mary Richardson, 3908 Eastgate Drive, remove roof and install new roof, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $8,700.
Robert and Versie King, 3910 Eastgate Drive, remove roof and install new roof, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $6,809.
Janice G. Swanson, 4903 Wilshire Drive, reroof house, Holmes Roofing, $3,000.
Terry and Shirley Smith, 3321 Grandview Drive, reroof house, A1 Roofing, $7,250.
Jon Stafford, 3317 Grandview Drive, reroof house, A1 Roofing, $6,750.
Timothy and Debra Gach, 7970 S.E. State Route A, complete tearoff and reroof, JG Contracting LLC, $11,316.
Terrence Beggs, 408 N. 11th St., reroof house, no contractor listed, $3,500.
Kevin Kerns and Mark Thompson, 1605 S. Belt Highway, reroof K&T Car Wash, Triad Inc., $21,665.
Angela Marie Depoe, 2201 Locust St., remove shingles and install new, Easton Roofing LLC, $10,562.
Larry and Paulene Mitchell, 2810 Ajax Road, reroof house, A1 Roofing, $6,000.
Francisco and Kristina Guardado, 3114 Pickett Road, reroof house, A1 Roofing, $5,500.
Jeffrey and Natasha Hughes, 2610 N. 29th St., reroof house, no contractor listed, $4,000.
Danny and Taryn Paradise, 2902 S. 40th Terrace, tear off third floor and replace with trusses and roof, Moore Construction, $40,000.
Patricia Barnes, 3907 N. 37th St., tearoff and reroof, DeKalb Construction, $7,455.