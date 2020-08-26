Placeholder Building Permits
Buy Now
Maudib

Missouri School Board Association, 2602 Edmond St., remove and replace acoustic ceiling tiles and grids after water damage at Central High School, Wahl Construction Co. LLC, $500,000.

Paula and Dana Winfrey, 2626 Felix St., 12x8 deck, no contractor listed, $11,000.

Juan Bernal, 1002 N. Ninth St., interior remodel, no contractor listed, $40,000.

Frank and Laura Rypel, 2423 Mary St., 16x12 deck, Babcock’s General Contracting, $6,800.

Dianna Haurum, 611 Alabama St., repair foundation, Superior Exteriors, $7,000.

Kiefer Mackenzie Habrock, 2904 N. 32nd St., roof-mounted solar panels, Smart Home Innovations, $24,000.

Christopher and Karri Habiger, 2916 Frederick Ave., new garage with living quarters, Scott Gann Construction, $320,000.

Kerry and Pam Lotz, 3015 Lovers Lane, 30x30 shed, no contractor listed, $21,000.

Cooper and Rachel Roberts, 2820 N. 32nd St., complete tearoff and reroof, JG Contracting LLC, $11,913.

John and Elva Adams, 3905 Eastgate Drive, remove roof and install new roof, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $8,600.

Mary Richardson, 3908 Eastgate Drive, remove roof and install new roof, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $8,700.

Robert and Versie King, 3910 Eastgate Drive, remove roof and install new roof, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $6,809.

Janice G. Swanson, 4903 Wilshire Drive, reroof house, Holmes Roofing, $3,000.

Terry and Shirley Smith, 3321 Grandview Drive, reroof house, A1 Roofing, $7,250.

Jon Stafford, 3317 Grandview Drive, reroof house, A1 Roofing, $6,750.

Timothy and Debra Gach, 7970 S.E. State Route A, complete tearoff and reroof, JG Contracting LLC, $11,316.

Terrence Beggs, 408 N. 11th St., reroof house, no contractor listed, $3,500.

Kevin Kerns and Mark Thompson, 1605 S. Belt Highway, reroof K&T Car Wash, Triad Inc., $21,665.

Angela Marie Depoe, 2201 Locust St., remove shingles and install new, Easton Roofing LLC, $10,562.

Larry and Paulene Mitchell, 2810 Ajax Road, reroof house, A1 Roofing, $6,000.

Francisco and Kristina Guardado, 3114 Pickett Road, reroof house, A1 Roofing, $5,500.

Jeffrey and Natasha Hughes, 2610 N. 29th St., reroof house, no contractor listed, $4,000.

Danny and Taryn Paradise, 2902 S. 40th Terrace, tear off third floor and replace with trusses and roof, Moore Construction, $40,000.

Patricia Barnes, 3907 N. 37th St., tearoff and reroof, DeKalb Construction, $7,455.