Lifeline Foods, 2811 S. 11th St., a new foundation for tank replacement, E.L. Crawford Construction, $30,000.
Triumph Foods LLC, 5302 Stockyards Expressway, building addition, E.L. Crawford Construction, $350,000.
Emmitt Woods, 3302 Sunnyside Drive, 15x30-foot pool, Comfort Installs, $9,875.
Nate and Joyce Thomas, 2602 Beechwood Blvd., 18-foot pool, Comfort Installs, $7,275.
Brian Nguyen, 4707 Corinth Drive, 20x40-foot pool, Grooms Concrete, $25,329.
Casey and Shelly Culver, 4803 Corinth Drive, new in-ground pool, JD Harris Construction, $50,000.
Brett Johnson, 4116 Autumn Ridge, 1,500-square-foot basement finish, Gerling Contracting, $40,000.
Matthew Deets Jr., 2916 Felix St., 18x20-foot garage, no contractor listed, $4,554.
Donald and Sharlys Olson, 3402 Auburn Drive, 10x20-foot shed, no contractor listed, $5,661.
David and Stacie Williams, 405 Virginia St., roof mount solar, That Solar Company, $40,580.
Christopher Talbot, 1327 S. 20th St., remove solar array and upgrade, Smart Home Innovations, $20,000.
Roger and Rebecca Van Vickle, 406 Greenbriar Terrace, remove damaged chimney/build smoke chamber, Chimney Sweep, $12,250.
Robert Lee Hoaglin Jr., 2002 S. 39th St., tear off shingles and reroof, Erie Construction, $30,603.
Merlin and Christine Hagan, 2842 Patee St., reroof house, Babcock’s General Contracting, $5,000.
Teresa and Ronald Stufflebean, 3108 Penn St., tear off shingles and install new, Pyramid Roofing, $9,102.
Sheila Jones, 5006 University Ave., reroof house, Pyramid Roofing, $6,700.
Gregory and Kristi Keegan, 2316 Cougar Road, remove the roof and install new, Barnes Roofing & Gutter, $6,704.
Lorre Schultz, 2809 Renick St., tear off and reroof, J. Hatheway Contracting, $3,500.
Esther Ponnuraj, 4705 Donnelly Drive, replace roof and gutter, Roberts Roofing, $17,410.
Naomi and Harold Easter, 6229 Sherman St., tear off and reroof, Mike Rose Construction, $9,800.
Dock McClain, 1014 Powell St., tear off and reroof, Modern Concepts, $12,000.
Tallgrass Holdings LLC, 3301 N. Belt Highway, update sign at Taco Bell, Roderick Advertising Co., $5,000.
Altec Industries Inc., 4906 E. 36 Highway, new sign for Altec, Yellow Frog Graphics, $5,000.
