McDonald’s c/o Habiger Management, 601 N. Belt Highway, install new canopies and clearance bar, Infinity Sign Systems Inc., $16,500.
American Investment Properties II LLC, 132 Park Lane, interior remodel, WJR Plumbing, $10,000.
American Investment Properties II LLC, 136 Park Lane, interior remodel, WJR Plumbing, $10,000.
American Investment Properties II LLC, 148 Park Lane, interior remodel, WJR Plumbing, $10,000.
Leslie and Janet Nold, 3711 Mitchell Ave., tenant finish, Heart Soul Mind and Body LLC, $5,000.
Martial and Guylaine Thevenot, 1111 Alabama St., building addition, Business Logistics Veritas Systems Construction, $10,840.
Midwest Mobile Radio Service Inc., 3011 S. 42nd St., tower equipment upgrades, $35,000.
Faraon Street Park LLC, 5118 Faraon St., new climate-controlled self-storage, Gregory Partners LLC, $300,000.
Bruce and Melissa Riebe, 5002 Valley Lane, 27-foot above-ground pool, no contractor listed, $8,500.
Michael and Arlyn Lambright, 3408 W. Devonshire Drive, 16x9-foot bar, no contractor listed, $5,000.
Austin and Kari Benson, 2531 Edmond St., interior remodel due to fire, Clark & Thomas Construction, $50,000.
Seth Abels, 2712 Union St., roof-mounted solar, Smart Home Innovations, $20,000.
Crystal Johnson, 2211 Strader Terrace, roof-mounted solar, Smart Home Innovations, $22,000.
Paul Kline, 3309 Neighbor Road, roof-mounted solar, Smart Home Innovations, $21,000.
Habitat for Humanity, 2718 Patee St., new home construction, no contractor listed, $65,000.
Eric Wayne Fuller, 712 S. 28th St., reroof house, no contractor listed, $3,000.
Bellz Properties Inc., 3403 E. Devonshire Drive, reroof house, no contractor listed, $4,500.
Gregg and Kelly Lowrance, 3104 Olive St., tear off and reroof, no contractor listed, $7,500.
Patrick and Christine Eckhardt, 4204 Bennington Drive, complete tear-off, Premier Roofing LLC, $8,000.
Brian and Jennifer Weets, 3028 Edmond St., reroof house, no contractor listed, $5,000.
Jay and Beverly Bowman, 605 N. 27th St., reroof house, A1 Roofing, $6,230.
Kyle and Chelsie Kormeier, 3802 N. 37th St., reroof house, A1 Roofing, $11,250.
Stephen and Jennine Powers, 1415 Lion Road, reroof house, A1 Roofing, $5,300.
Shirley Bartley, 1714 Crescent Drive, reroof house, B&K Roofing, $72,000.
Keone Snapp and Ashley Moeck, 2238 N. 22nd St., reroof house, Ward Roofing LLC, $12,950.
Christopher and Ashley Davis, 2307 Bradley Drive, reroof house, A1 Roofing, $6,600.
Justin and Angela Combs, 3109 N. Ninth St., reroof house, A1 Roofing, $4,500.
London Holdings LLC, 1801 N. Woodbine Road, new signage for St. Joseph Self Storage, Roderick Advertising Co. Inc., $5,000.
East Ridge Village Complex LLC, 3817 Frederick Blvd., sign for AR workshop, Roderick Advertising Co. Inc., $5,000.
