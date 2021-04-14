Mosaic St. Joseph Downtown Revitalization Project, 801 Felix St., revitalization project, R.S. Electric Corp, $180,000.
Gregory and Lori Ashworth, 2921 N. 39th Terrace, 10x16-foot shed, no contractor listed, $5,400.
Jodi and Jerry Strong, 107 Tucker St., 42x36-foot workshop, no contractor listed, $7,750.
James and Janice Ganote, 6002 Diagonal Road, 24x28-foot garage, no contractor listed, $4,500.
Paul Romer, 1810 Crescent Drive, interior remodel of kitchen, no contractor listed, $10,000.
PJB Construction, 1700 County Line Road, new home, PJB Construction, $540,000.
Bruce and Melissa Riebe, 5002 Valley Lane, tear off and reroof, Ward Roofing, $17,150.
Roger and Randi Lenander, 4821 Woodfield Drive, reroof house, A1 Roofing, $13,950.
Fern and Wendy Smith, 2917 Monterey St., reroof house, A1 Roofing, $4,400.
Janet Willenman, Cindy Roethler and Rebecca Jo White, 3030 S. 29th St., remove roof and install new, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $6,600.
Robert and Barbara Stephan, 3102 N. 36th St., roof replacement, Roberts Roofing, $8,550.
Willa Duncan and Pamela Karlslyst, 1314 N. 13th St., reroof house, $5,799.
Brendan and Ashly McGinnis, 4706 Creek Crossing Drive, tear off and reroof, JG Contracting, $13,747.
SKS Management Inc., 2321 Lafayette St., reroof house, A&G Roofing and Construction, $5,000.
Christine Garrett, 2822 Monterey St., reroof house, Kemmer Construction, $4,100.
Liam Hancock, 3617 Karnes Road, reroof house, Manning General Contractors, $10,183.
