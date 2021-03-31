United States Postal Service, 201 S. Eighth St., repair exterior/new garage door, Quality Drywall, $40,000.
Herzog Railroad Services Inc., 900 S. Riverside Road, new health clinic, Lee Grover Construction, $755,111.
Heartland Regional Medical Center, 5325 Faraon St., renovation of main entrance, Lawhon Construction, $45,000.
Ontolic LP & Cash Flow Rentals LLC, 516 N. 10th St., remove windows and create straight wall/roof, Blu Sky Restoration Contractors Inc., $52,812.
Kip Bouillon, 514 Green St., 40x60-foot garage, no contractor listed, $70,000.
Joy Ferrell, 6912 Esther St., remodel garage, no contractor listed, $10,000.
John and Pamela Humbert, 3308 N. 37th Terrace, foundation repair, Groundworks FRS, $12,151.
Roger McGinley, 1915 S. 39th St., interior remodel, Morrow Contracting and Construction, $30,000.
Eddie and Doylene Ball c/o Paul Burgess and Amy Spurgin, 1015 S. 17th St., interior remodel, no contractor listed, $10,000.
Timothy and Kimberly Kellogg, 1507 Fifth Ave., repair exterior and remodel interior, no contractor listed, $5,000.
David and Olivia Morrow, 3616 N. Woodbine Road, new home construction, Morrow Contracting and Construction, $350,000.
Tim Sprague, 3214 Morton Lane, new home construction, Tim Sprague Construction LLC, $225,000.
Ashley Landaverde, 3509 King Hill Ave., tear off and reroof, no contractor listed, $7,000.
Meghan Downey, 3518 S. 42nd Terrace, tear off and reroof, JG Contracting LLC, $4,626.
Stephanie Gerlach, 3212 Arbor Lake Drive, remove roof and install new, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $7,200.
Kevin and Catherine Echterling, 2203 Monterey Drive, remove roof and install new, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $4,700.
Deborah Milichichi, 2803 S. 21st St., reroof house, Superior Exteriors, $37,828.
Ruth McCoy, 2521 Essex St., reroof house, Superior Exteriors, $41,515.
Callie Swope, 711 Moss St., reroof house, A1 Roofing, $7,600.
William and Lydia Field, 3116 Lafayette St., reroof house, A1 Roofing, $14,000.
April and William Beasley III, 201 N. 31st St., tear off and reroof, Holmes Roofing, $3,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.