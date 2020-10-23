The News-Press regularly publishes filings made with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Missouri, based in Kansas City, Missouri, and the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Kansas, based in Kansas City, Kansas. Today’s listing covers Oct. 10 to 16. Petitioners may file for protection under Chapter 7 (liquidation of assets); Chapter 11 (reorganization of business finances); or Chapter 13 (reorganization of personal finances).

Elizabeth Kathryn Murphy, Agency, Missouri, Chapter: 7, Financials: assets, $6,501; liabilities, $30,456.